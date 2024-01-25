Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) PT Lowered to $55.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential downside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after purchasing an additional 590,492 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,170,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,912,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

