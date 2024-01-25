Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $102.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,191,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 468,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,298 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,042,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,774,000 after acquiring an additional 679,340 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after acquiring an additional 69,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,294,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,153,000 after acquiring an additional 278,859 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

