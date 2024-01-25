Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 47,967 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IonQ were worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 160,077 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The business’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,965.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.