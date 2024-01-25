Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 381,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYD. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

