Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of H&E Equipment Services worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.01. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

