Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,900 shares of company stock worth $2,232,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

