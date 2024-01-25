Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

RGR opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $770.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $61.34.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.42 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

