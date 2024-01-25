Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.42 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 387.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 13.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 405,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.14 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -275.50%.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

