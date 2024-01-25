Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.74 Million Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,464 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 108.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,065,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after buying an additional 2,115,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.48.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.75, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.15 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

