Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.87 Million Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of OPENLANE worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPENLANE Price Performance

KAR stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. TheStreet downgraded OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

