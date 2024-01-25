Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,384,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Fowler purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

