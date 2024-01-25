Barclays Boosts Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $51.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.59.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $44.27 on Monday. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 337.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3,423.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 2,652.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 958,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

