Barclays Trims Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Target Price to $86.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ED. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.31. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

