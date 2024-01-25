Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Trading Down 1.6%

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.25 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.19). Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Bay Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.64.

About Bay Capital

Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

