Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Benchmark Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

Benchmark Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

