Benchmark Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.56.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $156.87 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $158.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.