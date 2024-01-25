Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
