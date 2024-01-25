Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

About Benitec Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 255,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

