Berenberg Bank Raises QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 445

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.59) to GBX 445 ($5.65) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.34) to GBX 390 ($4.96) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.91) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 443.40 ($5.63).

LON:QQ opened at GBX 355 ($4.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,972.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 323.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

In other news, insider Sir Gordon Messenger bought 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,820.14 ($50,597.38). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,980. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

