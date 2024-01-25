Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.59) price target on the stock.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of ECO stock opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.13) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.18. Eco has a 52 week low of GBX 8.92 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.49 ($0.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of £37.94 million, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 2.22.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.