Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.59) price target on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ECO stock opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.13) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.18. Eco has a 52 week low of GBX 8.92 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.49 ($0.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of £37.94 million, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.