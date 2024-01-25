Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boku (LON:BOKU)

Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BOKU stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.10) on Tuesday. Boku has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.95. The company has a market cap of £490.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16,500.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider Loren I. Shuster sold 47,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77), for a total value of £65,712.25 ($83,497.14). 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

