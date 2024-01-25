Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $572,728.33 and last traded at $570,977.00. Approximately 9,560 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $564,132.98.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $548,682.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539,354.99.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

