BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,675. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BILL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
