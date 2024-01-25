BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $107.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $133.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.46.

Shares of BNTX opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,612,000 after buying an additional 1,152,541 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.2% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,518,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,636,000 after buying an additional 140,058 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,676,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 952,932 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

