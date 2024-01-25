Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Block by 104.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
