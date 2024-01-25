Blue Ocean Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOCN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 113,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 94,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2,408.2% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 327,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 314,072 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 576.0% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 297,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 253,475 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

