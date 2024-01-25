BMO Capital Markets Raises PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $195.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.08.

Get PTC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Down 0.1 %

PTC opened at $178.71 on Tuesday. PTC has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.66. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $48,590,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,148,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.