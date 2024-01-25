Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

