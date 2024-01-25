Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Brinker International worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Brinker International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $24,426,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $525,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $1,091,000.

Shares of EAT opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

