Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) PT at $35.15

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.35 on Friday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

