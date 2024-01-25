Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.14

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.14 and traded as high as C$35.24. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$34.82, with a volume of 109,356 shares traded.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.19.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -267.16%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Renewable Partners

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

In related news, Director Louis Maroun acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.17 per share, with a total value of C$34,287.00. In other Brookfield Renewable Partners news, Director Stephen Westwell acquired 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,988.00. Also, Director Louis Maroun acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.17 per share, with a total value of C$34,287.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,733 shares of company stock worth $129,339.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.