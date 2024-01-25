Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

BG opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. Bunge Global has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Bunge Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bunge Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

