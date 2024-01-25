California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 40,889 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

IPG opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

