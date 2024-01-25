California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,480 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Graco worth $22,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Graco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Graco by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 72,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

