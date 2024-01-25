California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 13,830 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Ovintiv worth $22,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ovintiv by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.