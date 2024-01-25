California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 215,405 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,594 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Rivian Automotive worth $23,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.