California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Vistra worth $23,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 1.6 %

Vistra stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

