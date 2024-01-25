California Public Employees Retirement System Has $25.55 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,003 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

