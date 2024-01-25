California Public Employees Retirement System Has $27.67 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Deckers Outdoor worth $27,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,945 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $750.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $687.51 and a 200-day moving average of $592.61. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $768.41.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.69.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

