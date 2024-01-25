California Public Employees Retirement System Has $28.16 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.51% of Agree Realty worth $28,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

Agree Realty Trading Down 2.4 %

ADC stock opened at $59.06 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

