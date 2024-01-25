California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 791,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of DraftKings worth $23,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $89,858,006 over the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

