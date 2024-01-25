California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Trimble worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

TRMB stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $781,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

