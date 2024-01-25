California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Best Buy worth $26,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Best Buy by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.32 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.