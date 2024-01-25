California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,723 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Synchrony Financial worth $24,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $61,172,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

