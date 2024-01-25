Callon Petroleum’s (CPE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPE

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of CPE opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.