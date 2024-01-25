Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,361 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in WesBanco by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WesBanco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in WesBanco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

WesBanco Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $38.56.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

