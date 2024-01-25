Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,483 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ING. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 205.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

