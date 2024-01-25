Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.63. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $74.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

