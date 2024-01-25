Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,881 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 588,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 335,398 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

