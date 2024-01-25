Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 792 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Webster Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.