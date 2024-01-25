Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $70.20 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

